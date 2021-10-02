Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

