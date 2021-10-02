iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

SLQD stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $52.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank owned about 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

