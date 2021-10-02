iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IBTI stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

