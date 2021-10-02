LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

