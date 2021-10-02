Advisor Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 210,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

