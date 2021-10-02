Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

