Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

VFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.