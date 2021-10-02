KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

