Zap Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Zap has a market cap of $9.18 million and $50,321.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00233713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013067 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

