Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

