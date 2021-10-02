Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.
About Schaeffler
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.