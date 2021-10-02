Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Expands By 104.7%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safran stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.49. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

SAFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

