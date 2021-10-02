Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

