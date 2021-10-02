Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Neometals stock opened at 0.63 on Friday. Neometals has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.58.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.