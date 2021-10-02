Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.25% of Hub Group worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Hub Group stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

