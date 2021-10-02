Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 206.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

