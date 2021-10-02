PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

