Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.18% of Envestnet worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of ENV opened at $80.86 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

