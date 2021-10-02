Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 6,496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

