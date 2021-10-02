Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 94.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,736 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.65 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

