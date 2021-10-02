State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,268 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

