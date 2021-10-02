Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

