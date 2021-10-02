Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

HSY opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

