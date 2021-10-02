Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,063,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

