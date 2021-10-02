Keybank National Association OH Has $2.09 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,062 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 225.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

