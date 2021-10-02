Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,277 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

