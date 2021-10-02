Keybank National Association OH Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $95.88 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

