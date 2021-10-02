Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

