AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

T stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

