Legal & General Group Plc Has $177.65 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $177,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

