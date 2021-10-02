Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.18 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.