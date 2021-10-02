Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 30,451 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,720 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,376 over the last quarter.

Shares of RBLX opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

