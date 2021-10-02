Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $1,895,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 220.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $3,355,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

