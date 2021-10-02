Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $15,558,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $25,077,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.44. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -165.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

