Keybank National Association OH Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

