Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,138 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $173,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

