Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.53

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.53 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 114.66 ($1.50). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 34,667 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £166.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

