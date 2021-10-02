Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $342,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,104 over the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

