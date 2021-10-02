Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $752.34

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.34 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 728.93 ($9.52). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 130,092 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 752.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 692.76. The stock has a market cap of £701.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

