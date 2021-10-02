Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target at $54.40

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $88,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 457,100 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

