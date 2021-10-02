Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.