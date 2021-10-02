Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

