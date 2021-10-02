Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.582-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.