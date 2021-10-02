Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,710 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $182,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.