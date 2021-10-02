Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $643,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 200.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 88,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

