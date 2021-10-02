$1.97 EPS Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

