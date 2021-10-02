KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 227,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

