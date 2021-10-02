PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1,137.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.22 or 0.06922916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00354264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01136744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00114371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00536261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.00466200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00292662 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,820,643 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

