Ether Zero Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Ether Zero has a market cap of $228,497.59 and approximately $8,349.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.22 or 0.06922916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00114371 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

