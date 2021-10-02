Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

