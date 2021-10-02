Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

